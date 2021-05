OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will explore the rise and fall of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a two-part special event OWN Spotlight: The Legacy of Black Wall Street. The Legacy Of Black Wall Street follows the rise of the 36-block economic hub in Oklahoma’s Greenwood district up until its tragic destruction at the hands of racist mobs. Instead of focusing solely on the historic moment, The Legacy Of Black Wall will amplify the voices of those Black pioneers then who went West to build their American dream, weaving their stories with the inspiring modern-day Black pioneers now who continue the path to healing and rebuilding the rise of the Black community who presently occupy Greenwood.