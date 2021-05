Global Allocation Fund commentary for the month ended April 30, 2021. The following has been translated from Spanish to English. April has been quite a month "in terms of the evolution of the Global Allocation Fund, due not only to the evolution of the markets, where we have seen a small correction in interest rates, especially in the US curves, but also at the" hedges that we implement, raising the investment in precious metals (silver and mining) to 25 as well as the purchase of German 30-year bonds, and a sold position in banking sector indices, have achieved that the movements have been almost negligible.