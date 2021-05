Crews will remove part of the Theater District Station on Commerce Street this week, and will return next week to install Link power poles in the station area. The contractor will work at night this week (May 10-14 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.), and will work at night next week (May 17-22). During these nights, Commerce St. will be closed in both directions between S. 7th St. and S. 9th St. The contractor will restore the station area each night so the public can access the Theater District Station during the day. Tacoma Link will continue to operate on its regular schedule. During the day, crews are installing crossover tracks at Commerce St. and S. 7th St. and curb and gutter from S. 7th St. to I-705.