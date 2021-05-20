newsbreak-logo
Bri Bauer, Vice President of Communications and Engagement for the Minnesota Timberwolves And Lynx Earns ‘Ragan’s Top Women in Communications’ Award

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis/St. Paul – Today Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Communications and Engagement Bri Bauer was named to Ragan and PR Daily’s ‘Top Women in Communications’ Class of 2021. Bauer is being recognized in the Crisis Navigator category for her work in effectively communicating the organization’s COVID-19 and social justice disposition and initiatives.

