If you could meet and interview one person from Byzantine history, who would it be and why?, with Fotini Kondyli and Alexander Sarantis
We know so much about Byzantium, and yet really so little. If we had the chance to meet and debrief one person who had experienced some part of it first-hand, who would it be? What person would answer the burning questions that we have? Who would alert us to questions that we aren’t asking because we are used to the limitations of our sources? How would we choose our questions?www.medievalists.net