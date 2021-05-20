Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of May 23, 2021
- 600 block of Southbound Village Blvd. (Monday, May 24, 2021, through Thursday, May 27, 2021): Alternate lane closure for underground utility construction.
- North Olive Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and 2nd St. (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Full road and sidewalk closure for utility construction.
- Ponce DeLeon between Bethesda Terrace and 26th St., and 26th St. between Flagler Dr. and Bethesda Terrace (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Closed for the WPB Public Works/ Utilities Dept. Annual Hurricane Recovery and Preparedness Exercise.
- 2400 Centre Park West Alley between Bristol Dr. to dead-end west of Australian Blvd. (through June 2021): Alley is closed for sanitary sewer repair.
- Sapodilla Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St. (until further notice): Closed as part of Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project.
- Lake Mangonia 42-inch Force Main Aerial Crossing approximately 1,000 ft. north of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (through August 2021): Motorists should expect construction activity on the service road behind Forum Way near the west side of the canal, and the west side of the 1400 block of North Mangonia Circle.
- Washington Rd. between Monceaux Rd. and Monroe Dr. (through December 2021): Intermittent lane closures for full streetscape redesign, including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Hard closure between Greenwood Dr. and Monroe Dr.
- Georgia Ave. and Miller Ave. and Nottingham Blvd. and Southern Blvd. (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
- Clematis by Night at Centennial Square produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Thursday, May 27, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.) Road closures:
- North and South Clematis St. between Narcissus Ave. and Flagler Dr.
- Narcissus Ave. between North Clematis St. and Banyan Blvd.
- Lantana Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.
- 500 Block Merchant Weekend produced by the DDA (Friday, May 28, 2021, 4:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 30, 2021, 10:00 p.m.): Full road closure for the 500 block of Clematis St.
- FEC Rail Crossing at Park Place (Sunday, May 23, 2021, 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday, May 25, 2021, 12:00 midnight): The crossing will be closed for maintenance and paving. Motorists should use Flamingo Dr. or Palm St. as east-west alternatives.
- One West Palm Office Tower – South Dixie Hwy. at 5th St. (Monday, May 24, 2021, through Thursday, May 27, 2021): Partial intersection closure for underground utility installation. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
- 360 Rosemary Office Tower - Rosemary Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St., and between Evernia St. and Fern St. (through Friday, May 28, 2021): Closed for construction.
- The Watermark - Datura St. between Quadrille Blvd. and South Dixie Hwy. (through December 2021): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis St. or Evernia St. as westbound alternatives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY (PBC) ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB
- Summit Blvd. west of Dreher Tr. to Parker Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound lane closure with traffic shift and law enforcement controlling traffic for FPL overhead utility work.
- Florida Mango Rd. from Belvedere Rd. at Old Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for pavement markings. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
- Australian Ave. at Banyan Blvd. (until further notice): Northbound right lane closures and southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements.
- Australian Ave. on the northeast corner of Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic westbound traffic shifts for utility work.
- Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. approximately 500 feet north of Robbins Dr. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right turn lane closures for utility work.
- Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and Australian Ave. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for intersection improvements. Carver Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. is closed. To access Carver Ave., use Australian Ave. south to 7th St., and go west to Carver Ave.
- Roebuck Rd. from Jog Rd. to east of Haverhill Rd. (until further notice): Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement markings.
https://discover.pbcgov.org/Pages/Roads.aspx.
FLORIDA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB
- Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Sapodilla Ave. and South Rosemary Ave. (through Monday, May 31, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
- Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between Congress Ave. and Spencer Dr. (through Monday, June 14, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation
- Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between North Jog Rd. and 800’ ft west of Riverwalk Blvd. (through Friday, June 18, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation and facility maintenance.
- Eastbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Quadrille Blvd. and South Flagler Dr. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021). One of three lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
- Northbound South Quadrille Blvd. between Okeechobee Blvd. and Clematis St. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021): One of two lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
- Vehicle Detection & Traffic Signals Improvement Project (through Summer 2021): This improvement project is upgrading traffic signalization with video vehicle detection (camera) systems at area intersections. Motorists should expect slower traffic and construction activity at the following intersections:
- Quadrille Blvd. at Hibiscus St.
- Southern Blvd. Bridge Replacement Project- Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and Worth Ct. (through fall 2021): Flagler Dr. will be closed for roadway reconstruction as part of the Southern Blvd. bridge replacement project. Access is maintained for local traffic only.
- Go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.
- Go east on Worth Court N. to Flagler Dr.
- Pedestrians using Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and N. Worth Ct. should:
- Use the east Flagler Dr. sidewalk.
- Pedestrians using Southern Blvd., between Washington Rd. and Flagler Dr. should:
- Use the north Southern Blvd. sidewalk.
- For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or https://www.fdot.gov/ .
- Currie Park Boat Docks and Ramps (2400 North Flagler Dr.): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.
City of West Palm Beach Road and Dock Closure Updates are issued weekly by the City and may be viewed via:
- the Waze app,
- the City website: https://www.wpb.org/government/communications/road-and-dock-closures.
- the City’s eNotifications – Sign up here: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.