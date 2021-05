Shannon & the Clams have been a staple of the Oakland surf rock scene for over a decade. But in the few years since their last album, 2018’s Onion, which paid tribute to those lost in the horrific Ghost Ship warehouse fire in 2016, loss and unthinkable tragedy have shifted them from their origins. Even before the pandemic and the tornado that hit Nashville, where the group recorded their new album Year of the Spider, bandleader Shannon Shaw had a horrific experience with a peeping tom that forced her out of her home, followed by the news that her father was diagnosed with cancer. All this fueled the band’s forthcoming sixth album, which they finished recorded in 2019. Then 2020 happened.