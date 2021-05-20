newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD Ryzen 6000 notebook roadmap leaks, 6nm Rembrandt with Zen3+ and Navi2 in 2022

By WhyCry
videocardz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaker ‘vegeta’ has revealed the AMD notebook product roadmap for next year. The roadmap reiterates some of the rumors that have been floating around the web for the past few months. AMD Rembrandt-H will launch in 2022 on the new FP7 socket. The roadmap confirms it would utilize a 6nm fabrication process as well as the new Zen3+ core architecture. These 45W TDP processors are to support PCIe Gen4, LPDDR5, and DDR5 memory as well as USB4. A low power (15W) Rembrandt-U variant is also to be expected featuring identical specifications.

videocardz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Cezanne
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#Leaker#Amd Rembrandt H#Tdp#Dragon Crest#Vegeta Van Gogh#Barcelo U#Barcelo Cezanne#Navi2 Integrated Graphics#Zen2 Cores#Identical Specifications#Apus#Tablets Handheld Devices#Pcie Gen4#Premium Form Factors#Broly X1 Source#Lpddr5 Memory#Low Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
CES
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ Rembrandt 6nm Mobile CPUs Rumored With RDNA 2 GPU

Here is a juicy nugget straight out of the rumor mill as the weekend commences—according to notable leaker and Twitter user ExecutabieFix, AMD's eventual Ryzen 6000 mobile series processors will feature onboard graphics based on the company's second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) architecture, with up to 12 compute units.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get a prebuilt RTX 3060 / Ryzen 5600X gaming PC for £949

Building your own PC is normally a great experience - you get to learn about how computers come together, you can choose just the components you want and save some money in the process. Right now though, the situation's flipped: in-demand parts like graphics cards and power supplies are only available at massively inflated prices, while prebuilt desktop PCs can offer considerably better value. So it is with this £949 RTX 3060 and Ryzen 5600X desktop made by UK system builders AWD-IT, which offers the very latest components at a lower price than building your own.
ComputersPosted by
IBTimes

AMD Zen 4 Gaming CPUs' Release Date Leaked Anew

AMD is rumored to release a new CPU series called Warhol. The next processor that AMD might release reportedly was codenamed Raphael. The next-generation AMD Ryzen Zen 4 desktop processors might launch almost a year after the debut of Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs, according to a new leak.
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD Ryzen 9 6900H “Rembrandt” rumored to feature Zen3+ cores and 12 RDNA2 Compute Units

Please note that this post is tagged as a rumor. AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile series beginning to leak. ExecutableFix has confirmed on Twitter that mobile Rembrandt processors are to feature up to twelve graphics Compute Units (which equals 768 Stream Processors). The desktop variant is likely to feature the same silicon and the same maximum number of GPU cores. These alleged mobile specs could therefore be used by Ryzen 9 6900H(S/X) CPU which would succeed Cezanne models released in January.
ComputersZDNet

Asus VivoBook M515UA brings AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor to $649 laptop

When AMD rolled out the Ryzen 7 5000 series of mobile processors at this year's CES, the big story was the adoption of the high-performance chips in some gaming laptops, a market that Intel has long dominated. Less heralded were the lower-power chips that were also part of the launch, including a few that still rely on Zen 2 architecture instead of the latest and greatest Zen 3.
ComputersPCWorld

Tested: Is Ryzen 5000 battery performance really that bad?

Is the performance of AMD Ryzen mobile on battery really that bad?. If you’re even asking that question, you’ve no doubt heard Intel’s claims that Ryzen 4000 CPU performance tanked when running on battery. Plugged-in performance was dandy, but in tests of multiple Ryzen 4000U-based laptops, performance dropped huge amounts on battery, depending on the task.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

AMD Ryzen CPUs are quickly becoming more popular with gamers on Steam

AMD is forging onwards and stealing yet more CPU turf from Intel according to the latest Steam hardware survey, with Team Red almost hitting a 30% market share. A figure of 29.54% CPU share as of April 2021 might not sound all that impressive on the face of it, but you have to put that in historical perspective, as AMD has made large gains over the past year – and even more impressive growth spurts since the start of 2021.
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD Embedded Roadmap for 2020-2023 lists Zen4 EPYC with 64+ cores

We received a slide showing a (very) old roadmap featuring Zen4 embedded products. The roadmap is clearly dated, as it lists the already released Zen3 EPYC 7003 series as ‘concept’. It also lacks the Ryzen V2000 Embedded series, which were released last year with Zen2 cores. Regardless of these obvious facts, it is always interesting to see what was AMD planning and how well it executed over time.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

AMD closes in on 30% overall PC processor usage share in new Steam hardware survey as Intel preps Alder Lake for fresh assault on Ryzen adulation

It seems likely that AMD will have crossed the 30% mark in terms of processor usage share in Steam’s survey within the next month or two. Team Red currently claims 29.54% of the overall share, which is a record amount for the Ryzen designer over the last 12 months. In contrast, Intel has slipped to 70.46% for April’s survey, after hitting 81.0% only a few months ago. Although stock of Ryzen 5000 has been hard to come by for many, Ryzen is still the brand name that gamers appear to be increasingly looking for when it comes to CPU choice.
ComputersPC Perspective

Chrome 90 Will Utilize AMD and Intel Hardware Security Features

If you are running a Tiger Lake or Zen 3 processor on a recent version of Windows 10 you now have the option to enable chip level security on Chrome 90 to help protect against some types of attacks you may encounter while browsing. The combination of one of those chips and Win10 20H1 or newer allows Chrome to make use of Control-flow Enforcement Technology to mitigate code reuse attacks that make use of the RET instruction to steer your CPU core to addresses specified by an attacker, in order string together tasks in a malicious way.
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Review

The Ryzen 5 5600H is AMD’s new mainstream H-series processor for high performance productivity and gaming laptops. Sounds familiar? Just this week Intel was announcing their new Tiger Lake CPUs aiming at those same markets. Those will become available in the coming weeks and months under the 11th-gen Core denomination.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G Cezanne benchmarks should concern Intel

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G, two upcoming desktop APUs (accelerated processing units) from the Cezanne family, have been spotted online in additional leaked benchmarks. We previously reported on a leak supposedly using an engineering sample of the Ryzen 7 5700G that looked promising for folk looking for great performance without splashing too much cash.
ComputersNeowin

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and 6600 alleged specs and performance leak

After ASRock had filed for certification of the upcoming Radeon RX 6600 series at the EEC yesterday, we began to expect more information on these cards to trickle out soon. As such, today we have a leak that details the alleged specifications and also the performance of the RX 6600 XT and the RX 6600.
ComputersDigital Trends

AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs rumored to offer 50% more graphics power

Leaker ExecutableFix has revealed new information about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 6000 range of APUs. The new chips will reportedly be the only ones to feature the Zen 3+ architecture based on a 6nm process, and they’ll also have Zen 3+ cores alongside up to 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores (50% more than the best APUs AMD currently offers).
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

AMD Ryzen 6000 chips are in line for a massive GPU overhaul

A new rumour has emerged claiming Zen 3+ is not only very much alive and well, but will be paired with RDNA 2 graphics for AMD's Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APUs. We've been waiting for AMD to release an update to the graphics cores in its APU lineup for a while now, and if this turns out to be true, then it would make for a serious all-in-one package that has the potential to play games at decent frame rates and resolutions.