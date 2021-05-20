AMD Ryzen 6000 notebook roadmap leaks, 6nm Rembrandt with Zen3+ and Navi2 in 2022

It seems likely that AMD will have crossed the 30% mark in terms of processor usage share in Steam’s survey within the next month or two. Team Red currently claims 29.54% of the overall share, which is a record amount for the Ryzen designer over the last 12 months. In contrast, Intel has slipped to 70.46% for April’s survey, after hitting 81.0% only a few months ago. Although stock of Ryzen 5000 has been hard to come by for many, Ryzen is still the brand name that gamers appear to be increasingly looking for when it comes to CPU choice.