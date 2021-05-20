AMD Ryzen 6000 notebook roadmap leaks, 6nm Rembrandt with Zen3+ and Navi2 in 2022
Leaker ‘vegeta’ has revealed the AMD notebook product roadmap for next year. The roadmap reiterates some of the rumors that have been floating around the web for the past few months. AMD Rembrandt-H will launch in 2022 on the new FP7 socket. The roadmap confirms it would utilize a 6nm fabrication process as well as the new Zen3+ core architecture. These 45W TDP processors are to support PCIe Gen4, LPDDR5, and DDR5 memory as well as USB4. A low power (15W) Rembrandt-U variant is also to be expected featuring identical specifications.videocardz.com