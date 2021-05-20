newsbreak-logo
Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

By Jacob Passy
msn.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor much of the past year, Americans weren’t interested in taking on new debt — with one big exception. A new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York examined how the supply and demand of credit has ebbed and flowed throughout the COVID-19 recession. Much like a typical economic downturn, the flow of new credit to consumers slowed down as the recession began. But in many ways, the COVID crisis was unusual — at least from an economic perspective.

