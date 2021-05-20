Metros with the biggest housing price cuts

Increasing home prices may force buyers to question if any affordable single-family homes exist at all, but metros outside the top 10 U.S. cities are offering a high quality of living and homes well below the national median price, says Forbes. On average, every home sold in April received five offers in addition to some markets seeing homes sold for 30% over the asking price. It is unclear how long the hot housing market will continue, says Forbes, but metrics are generally seen as highly sustainable, which may worry some buyers looking for affordable housing. Still, though prices have increased by the double digits, there are several metros, such as Indianapolis, Memphis, and Pittsburgh that remain affordable.