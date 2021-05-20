newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ocean Spray Collaborates with Bryce Corporation for Store Drop-off Recyclable Packaging Solution

waste360.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Bryce Corporation, the industry-leading supplier of innovative flexible packaging and prepress solutions, in partnership with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has announced the first Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch solution for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries after nearly two years of development and collaboration. As Ocean Spray continues their commitment to sustainability, the partnership with Bryce marks another advancement towards more recoverable packaging solutions.

www.waste360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Recyclable Materials#Innovation#Food Packaging#Food Technology#Ocean Spray Collaborates#Boston#Ocean Spray Craisins#R D#Costco Com#Ocean Spray Founded#Cooperative#Bryce Corporation Based#Tn#Packaging Materials#Matte Coatings#High Opacity Inks#Flexographic Printing#Stand Up Pouch Solution#Sustainability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
EnvironmentPackaging Digest

Albéa Creates Recyclable, Monomaterial Package for Beauty Brands

Packaging suppliers and brand owners in the food, beverage, and cleaning products markets have made good progress in developing monomaterial packages to enable recycling for previously nonrecyclable packs, such as retort pouches. Now, packaging supplier Albéa has made the same kind of breakthrough for beauty and personal-care packaging, in the form of a recyclable, 100% high-density polyethylene (HDPE) tube and flip-top cap.
Environmentrivieramm.com

Coalition formed to commercialise blade recycling solutions

A coalition of industry and academia has developed technology to enable circularity of thermoset composites, the material used to make wind turbine blades. The technology delivers what the coalition members describe as “the final technological step on the journey towards a fully recyclable wind turbine value chain.”. To enable adoption...
Environmentgeneticliteracyproject.org

Reducing plastic waste: Recyclable eco-friendly, plant-based packaging in development could dramatically reduce microplastic pollution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Nowadays, those who shop for food in discount stores will almost always be buying plastic packaging as well. The vast majority of sausage, cheese, meat and fish is pre-packed. Fresh fruit, salad and vegetables too often come in plastic packaging. This method is hygienic and protects the food on its journey to the home. However, mineral oil-based plastics are contributing to the growing waste mountain. In Germany, a total of 38.5 kilograms of plastic packaging waste per capita was generated in 2017 alone. This plastic waste floats on the oceans or is exported to Asian or African countries for disposal. Exposed to environmental factors, these large plastic items break down into microplastics, which eventually make their way into the food chain. Reducing plastic packaging in the food sector as well, then, is a matter of necessity.
Environment3DPrint.com

UBQ Materials and Plastics App Make 3D Printing Filament from Waste

Israeli startup UBQ Materials uses advanced conversion technology to transform household waste into a sustainable and cost-competitive thermoplastic that substitutes oil-based resins for manufacturing. The green company announced a new partnership with polymer innovators at Plastics App to launch new filaments with a significantly reduced carbon footprint to enable sustainable and eco-conscious 3D printing and can be tailor-made to serve several functions, including those on an industrial scale.
Economypackworld.com

Michelman Partners with HP Indigo to Help Press Owners Expand into High-Performance Label Markets

Michelman recently expanded its suite of high-performance label solutions, used with UV overprint varnishes (OPVs), permitting HP Indigo digitally-printed labels to endure harsh environments, including extreme heat, chemicals, water, or friction during packing and transport. These solutions allow press owners to increase their addressable market size and produce more with their HP Indigo digital label presses in applications such as packaging for personal care and cosmetics, household cleaners, automotive oils and fluids, wine and beer bottles, and industrial and electronic equipment.
Economywaste360.com

Apeel Acquires Imaging Technology to Reduce Food Waste

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Apeel announced its acquisition of ImpactVision for an undisclosed amount. ImpactVision's hyperspectral imaging technology is soon to be integrated into Apeel application systems at supplier locations around the world — adding a new layer of insights to help fresh food suppliers and retailers further reduce food waste. Apeel's new imaging technology enables suppliers to see inside and understand the interior quality of fresh produce by collecting quantifiable data on stage of ripeness, freshness, nutritional density, and other indicators of quality. This marks Apeel's first acquisition and a major step toward quantifying and digitizing produce quality data, with the goal of democratizing this new information for the benefit of Apeel's partners and the global food system as a whole.
Economyrefindustry.com

ICA stores chose propane-based waterloop solution from Freor

ICA Sweden is the leading grocery chain in Sweden. Company set a high bar for its sustainability goals. It has focused on energy efficiency improvement and a gradual switch to renewable energy and refrigerants with a smaller carbon footprint. Between 2006 and 2020, greenhouse gas emissions in the group’s operations were reduced by 76%.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Beauty Packaging Suppliers Pivot to Meet New Demands

Beauty packaging suppliers are swiftly pivoting to meet new client demands due to the coronavirus pandemic, from requests for more sustainable and hygienic offers to more compliant solutions for e-commerce, as that channel booms. Last year and the start of 2021 have been highly challenging, with country lockdowns leading to...
Environmentpackworld.com

GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey

The first partnership, with strategic packaging supplier, Albea, which is one of the world’s largest tube manufacturers, will see GSKCH switch its toothpaste tubes from aluminium barrier laminates to the patented Greenleaf laminate. The switch-over will begin with Sensodyne Pronamel tubes, which will be available in fully recyclable alternatives in Europe this July. This will be bolstered by a second partnership with EPL Global to produce tubes in Platina laminate. Both laminates have passed recycling-readiness tests set by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and by Europe’s RecyClass, meaning that the tubes will be recyclable and compatible with existing recycling processes. It is anticipated that the combined moves will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025.
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

Canadian Consumer Program, Scooby-Doo EATS, Aims to Up Product Diversity

Toronto—Scooby-Doo EATS, a program created by Entergage Inc., has announced the opening of 13 fulfillment centers equipped with frozen storage and automation across Canada for direct-to-consumer purposes. The company has launched a shopping experience website with a subscription box model delivered to consumers in thermal bags and ice packs. “With...
Environmentjust-auto.com

Ultium Cells and Li-Cycle collaborate on recycling in North America

Ultium Cells, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, announced an agreement with Li-Cycle to recycle up to 100% of the material scrap from battery cell manufacturing. The new recycling process will allow Ultium Cells to recycle battery materials, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite, copper, manganese and...
Environmentdudeiwantthat.com

TRIWA Time for Oceans Recycled Ocean Plastic Watches

Make way for eco-puns! TRIWA's Time for Oceans watches are made with 100% recycled ocean plastic, and named with 100% Dad-approved branding. Who's got a paps who needs a new timepiece for Father's Day?. TRIWA Time for Oceans watches are designed and made in Switzerland. They use #tide ocean material...
New York City, NYnycfoodpolicy.org

More Grocery Store Chains Commit to Zero-Waste Packaging

Early this month, the ALDI supermarkets in Australia joined other international arms of the Germany-based supermarket chain (including ALDI US) to commit to a zero-waste future. According to the commitment, which was announced as part of their Vision 2030 plan, all ALDI-made food packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Zero-waste grocery stores have seen an uptick in popularity in recent years as consumers have become more cognizant of the wasteful packaging that so often comes with grocery store goods. In 2019, fellow Australian grocery chain Woolworth’s already pledged to send zero food waste to landfill by 2025.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

AgroFresh Launches New Quality Platform for Citrus Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AgroFresh is honing in on innovation in the citrus category as it announced the global launch of SmartCitrus™, a new quality platform designed to maintain freshness and reduce food waste. The new platform combines a comprehensive range of post-harvest solutions into a single treatment for citrus products.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

O-I Glass Releases Recyclable Glass Solution to Growing Drink-to-Go Category

Drinktainer™ brings innovation through sealable, single-serve to-go option capturing on-premise experience. – O-I Glass, Inc. has announced the release of the Drinktainer™, an innovative, recyclable drinking vessel engineered for bars, restaurants, and taprooms to differentiate to-go service with a container that captures the on-premise experience allowing bars & restaurants to fill a single-serve container with draft, or fresh cocktails, that would typically be limited to on-premise consumption.
Environmentsustainablebrands.com

Decoding Ocean Plastic for Brands:Small Details, Big Impacts

While the terminology soup of recycled plastic sourcing is daunting, at the end of the day every ton of plastic recycled and put back into a circular economy is part of the solution. The key for brands is to be clear and honest in communications with customers. Meet Jeff. He...
Environmentwaste360.com

Tool Enables U.S. Companies to Set Ambitious Packaging Strategies to Reduce Plastic Waste

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Recycling Partnership and SYSTEMIQ today launched Plastic IQ, a cutting-edge digital tool to help U.S. companies develop effective plastic packaging waste reduction strategies. Created with support from Walmart, Plastic IQ is a forward-looking, data-based planning tool that is aligned with industry best practices. The tool allows companies to prioritize actions to address plastic packaging waste, meet their sustainability goals, and ultimately accelerate progress toward a circular economy.
Industrycaelusgreenroom.com

ScottsMiracle-Gro 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report: Packaging Initiatives

Packaging is critical to multiple aspects of our business. It must be durable enough so that we can deliver on our high product safety and quality standards while withstanding exposure to a wide range of indoor and outdoor environments. Packaging is also critical to the consumer’s product experience. We work hard to ensure every product is clearly labeled, easy to use and designed to prevent misapplication or off-target contact. That’s why our team of specialized packaging engineers apply rigorous standardized methods to design, test and qualify our packaging and application devices.
Food & DrinksGreenBiz

To package or not to package? 3 critical steps to advance sustainable food packaging

Today, brands and manufacturers are faced with endless choices and tradeoffs when it comes to food packaging. Take the packaging options for cheese. From individual foil-wrapped wedges to a round of Camembert packaged in its own rind to plastic-wrapped singles, to resealable plastic bags of shredded cheese, the multitude of options reflect the broader trend of diversifying packaging designs. Yet, which is the most cost-efficient option? Which creates less waste? What supports the longest shelf life? In today’s food system, these questions are relevant to every packaged food item — and packaging design determines not just how much packaging waste results, but also plays a role in how much food waste is generated.