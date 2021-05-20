Ocean Spray Collaborates with Bryce Corporation for Store Drop-off Recyclable Packaging Solution
BOSTON -- Bryce Corporation, the industry-leading supplier of innovative flexible packaging and prepress solutions, in partnership with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has announced the first Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch solution for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries after nearly two years of development and collaboration. As Ocean Spray continues their commitment to sustainability, the partnership with Bryce marks another advancement towards more recoverable packaging solutions.www.waste360.com