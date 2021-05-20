Secretary-General’s Remarks to the General Assembly Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East and Palestine [as delivered]

An Al-Jazeera director has said an Israeli airstrike that destroyed their offices, among those of other media outlets, is a “blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime”. The Israeli military had told the owner of the al-Jalaa building - which also contained Associated Press offices, among others, and appartments - about an impending attack on Saturday.An airstrike destroyed the tower block on the Gaza Strip about an hour after people were told to evacuate.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that it destroyed a multi-storey building that housed international media outlets because it contained “military assets belonging to Hamas military intelligence”. “The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organisation hides behind and uses as human shields,” an IDF statement said.Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel rose after an Israeli air raid in Gaza city killed at least 10 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike since violence erupted in the region earlier this week.The strike on a three-storey house in a refugee camp in the city is understood to have killed eight children and two women from an extended family.