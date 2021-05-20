newsbreak-logo
Secretary-General’s Remarks to the General Assembly Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East and Palestine [as delivered]

Reliefweb.int
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past ten days have witnessed a dangerous and horrific surge in deadly violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly Gaza, and in Israel. I am deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza. As of 19 May, this had claimed the lives of at least 208 Palestinians, including 60 children, and injured thousands more.

reliefweb.int
