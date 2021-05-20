newsbreak-logo
Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel's Departure

By Matt Wardlaw
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 23 hours ago
Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

Don Felder
Glenn Hughes
Angus Young
Tony Iommi
Thom Gimbel
Kelly Hansen
Pete Townshend
Chris Rock
Posted by 94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ

Featuring Foreigner This Weekend On All Request Saturday Night

Foreigners members are British and American, and they formed the band in 1976. The band members are veteran British guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, fellow Briton ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald, Dennis Elliot, and American vocalist Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi. Mick came up with the name since some members are British and some are American.
Rock Musicwcsx.com

KISS Manager Credits Part of Band’s Success to ‘Four Chords and Bad Lyrics’

KISS manager Doc McGhee didn’t hold back when talking about the success of his clients and how they’re the best at what they do. In an interview with Rob’s School of Music (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] and Tommy [Thayer] and Eric [Singer] are determined to be the best at what they do. We don’t go and write songs and try to be Pearl Jam or try to be Rage Against the Machine or try to be anything else — we do four chords and bad lyrics, and it f—ing works fabulous for KISS. And we blow s— up. And the collectability of KISS and the aura around KISS is monstrous; it’s infectious. It excites me every day.”
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Is Not Interested In 'Super-Perfect Technical' Guitar Playing 'That Sounds Like Videogame Music'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "2020'd" podcast, TESTAMENT's Alex Skonick was asked for his opinion of younger "shred" guitarists who sound like they've done nothing but sit in front of the computer learning Eddie Van Halen's tricks since they were six. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can respect it. It's very different from where I'm coming from. I don't need that. There is music where the technicality is a part of that, and I love it. There's people who hear me and they think I'm like this super-technical player. But I think when you listen to the guys like you're talking about, that's a whole other thing; there's this whole other scientific level of shredding and two-handed stuff that I'm not that interested in. I'm sure I could devote a bunch of time — if I said, 'Okay, I'm gonna take a year and I'm gonna learn these new tricks and these new techniques,' that's fine. I just don't have it in me. There's music I like that is really not that technical, but it's emotional. When it is technical and emotional, that's great too.
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Rock’s 40 Best 10th Albums

Not every rock star gets to make a 10th album. Led Zeppelin didn't do it, the Doors didn't do it and after well over three decades together, Guns N' Roses are barely past halfway there - and only if you count a covers album and an acoustic EP paired with a previously released live set.
Musicsmallcapnews.co.uk

51 years ago, “Let It Be”, the Beatles’ final album, appeared

A day like today appeared in 1970 Let it be, The last album of the Beatles. In addition to the title track, the album included classics such as get backAnd the The long and winding road s About the universe. The documentary premiere is expected in August The Beatles: BackWhich...
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Underrated Styx: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Few bands in rock history have such a carefully written and precisely arranged catalog of songs as Styx. The Chicago-based group blends rock, pop and prog elements into a seamless whole that maintains a remarkably high standard across the majority of its albums, despite wandering around stylistically in a manner that few of its commercial peers can match. That fact makes it remarkably difficult to choose the most underrated song on each of Styx’ studio albums – because there are quite a few undiscovered gems on almost every album they’ve recorded.
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Pete Townshend in five minutes

Get your windmilling arm revved up, because this month we’re going to take a look at the guitar style of a true living legend of the guitar world: The Who’s Pete Townshend. Townshend is undoubtedly more famous for his on-stage gear-destroying antics than any lead part he ever played, but...
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Moody Blues' John Lodge New Single “The Sun Will Shine” OUT NOW

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has released a new digital single entitled “The Sun Will Shine”. Out now!. In John’s own words:. “On March 8th 2020 we played a sold out show in...
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TALAS Singer PHIL NARO Dies After Battle With Cancer

TALAS singer Phil Naro has passed away after a battle with tongue cancer. He was 63 years old. The news of Naro's death was broken by his family earlier today. They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our son, father, friend and musician Phillip Sampognaro, known professionally as Phil Naro.
MusicJamBase

Manchester Orchestra Covers Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’ For SiriusXM

Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra recently played a cover of Neil Young‘s “Unknown Legend” for SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel. Video featuring the pair’s performance was shared on SiriusXM’s YouTube channel and can be viewed below. Hull, McDowell and band mates Andy Prince and Tim Very today released...
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Paul Di’Anno Thinks Iron Maiden Were Right to Get Rid of Him

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, while reflecting on his tenure in the band, has said that he thinks they made the right decision to kick him out in 1981. After joining the ranks of Iron Maiden in 1978 as the replacement for Dennis Wilcock, Maiden's identity truly began to take shape. One year later, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal mavens released their influential three-track demo, The Soundhouse Tapes as buzz around the band, who melded a punk attitude with the burgeoning metal scene, continued to grow.
MoviesAnime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda and his Studio Chizu's new Belle (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film revealed more cast members for the film on Friday. All the new characters are fellow schoolmates of protagonist Suzu/Belle. Ryō Narita plays Shinobu Hisatake...
Posted by HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA

CNCO announce member Joel Pimentel’s departure

Fans were shocked to learn that Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO, following an announcement from the popular Latin boy band on Sunday. Within their statement, the group revealed Pimentel will play a final livestream concert with the band on Friday. “We’re sad to tell you that after five and a...
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.