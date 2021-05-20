Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "2020'd" podcast, TESTAMENT's Alex Skonick was asked for his opinion of younger "shred" guitarists who sound like they've done nothing but sit in front of the computer learning Eddie Van Halen's tricks since they were six. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can respect it. It's very different from where I'm coming from. I don't need that. There is music where the technicality is a part of that, and I love it. There's people who hear me and they think I'm like this super-technical player. But I think when you listen to the guys like you're talking about, that's a whole other thing; there's this whole other scientific level of shredding and two-handed stuff that I'm not that interested in. I'm sure I could devote a bunch of time — if I said, 'Okay, I'm gonna take a year and I'm gonna learn these new tricks and these new techniques,' that's fine. I just don't have it in me. There's music I like that is really not that technical, but it's emotional. When it is technical and emotional, that's great too.