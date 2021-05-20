newsbreak-logo
Girl, 11, tackled by suspected abductor used tactic from Law & Order to help police catch him

By Oliver O'Connell
msn.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old girl fought off an attempt to kidnap her at a Florida bus stop and, thanks to watching TV show Law & Order: SVU, knew to leave evidence on her attacker to aid the police search for him. Alyssa Bonal was playing with homemade blue slime while waiting for...

Violent CrimesCleveland News - Fox 8

Man accused of killing student in her apartment after 2 dates: police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man they believe is connected with the March death of a 21-year-old student. Henry Watson, 24, is accused of killing Natalia Monet Cox, a senior at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, at 2:43 a.m. March 31 at the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe Apartments in northwest Austin.
Violent CrimesMercury News

Tristyn Bailey killing: Boy in mocking photo is suspect, sheriff’s office says

A 14-year-old Florida boy has been arrested in the death of a schoolmate who had been the subject of an intense search after she disappeared in the early hours of Sunday. Tristyn Bailey, 13, had been reported missing by her family around 1 a.m. Sunday. An alert from the sheriff’s office in St. John’s County said she had last been seen near a recreation center in Durbin Crossing, a subdivision of large homes on cul-de-sacs in a wooded area south of Jacksonville.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Murder suspect told police woman ‘looked as if she wanted to fight him’

An arrest report released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday provided further details about a homicide at a motel near the Strip on last week. Police have arrested 43-year-old Evanda Jones on a murder charge after 36-year-old Milisa Johnson was killed Friday following a domestic disturbance at the Motel 6 at 195 E. Tropicana Ave.
Jackson, MSSFGate

Multiple-crime suspect hospitalized after police shoot him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of several crimes in Mississippi's capital city remained hospitalized Sunday, two days after police shot him. Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said Sunday that he did not have updated information about the condition of Jaden Hill. He said investigators believe Hill committed three armed robberies, killed one person, shot into an occupied vehicle, stole another vehicle and committed aggravated assault against police officers — all within the space of about an hour on Friday.
Antioch, CASFGate

Police Searching For Suspect In Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Old Girl

ANTIOCH (BCN) A 12-year-old girl died of gunshot wounds Wednesday night in an Antioch residence in the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way. Antioch police said an unknown male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large, according to a press release police issued at 2:25 a.m. Thursday.
Milpitas, CASFGate

Police Search For Suspect Who Touched, Attacked Girl

MILPITAS (BCN) Police are making extra patrols in the area of Murphy Park after a 13-year-old girl reported Tuesday she was fondled then spat at and punched by a man who then fled the area. Milpitas police said the girl was walking through the park near Grand Teton Drive when...
Violent Crimesyournewsnet.com

Man Arrested After Choking Family Member

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting choking a family member. On Sunday evening, troopers were dispatched to a home on Parkway Drive in Littlefield Township for a report of a physical altercation between two family members. Troopers arrived and briefly spoke with the victim who was bleeding from the mouth. The suspect, 46-year-old Samual George Hadix, was outside by his truck and told troopers to go away.
Johnson City, TNheraldcourier.com

Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last Friday have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday. A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.
Norton, VAKingsport Times-News

Extradition order ready for suspect in Norton police shooting

WISE — Wise County authorities are readying to extradite the suspect in Friday’s shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane. Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday that he has prepared extradition papers to file on 36-year-old James D. Buckland of Pound. Buckland has been charged...
Violent CrimesComplex

Police Use DNA to Arrest Ohio Man for 1995 Murder of Woman Who Was Bridesmaid at His Wedding

Police arrested an Ohio man for a 1995 murder and sexual assault after DNA linked him to the crime. 61-year-old Clayton Bernard Foreman was arrested for the murder of Texas school teacher Mary Catherine Edwards who was a bridesmaid at Foreman’s wedding. Police were able to link Foreman to the crime through DNA and a genealogy website used by either Foreman or a family member.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

A police officer told a crowd gathered at the scene where a Black teenage girl was killed by police in Ohio that “blue lives matter”, just moments after the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was reached. At a news conference on Tuesday, the Columbus Police Department released body camera footage which showed the moment 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was killed. They said officers were responding to a 911 call in which a member of the public reported a female suspect was trying to stab them and then hung up. Bodycam footage released by police shows a woman lunging towards...
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

2-Year-Old Killed by Mom’s Pal Who Was Showing Off His Gun: Sheriff

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida man with fatally shooting a 2-year-old child while apparently showing off his gun to the toddler’s mom. Quentin Jerard White, 35, was charged Friday with manslaughter with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The child’s mom had even asked White to put the gun away because she was uncomfortable with it, but as he was putting it away a single shot went off. White fled the scene but was tracked down about an hour later. “The community mourns this loss of a 2-year-old who never had the opportunity to grow up, never had the opportunity to ride a bike, to go to school, to go on a date, to prove that they could be a productive part in our community and all because of the carelessness of an individual who wasn’t even supposed to have a gun,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.
Violent CrimesAOL Corp

2-year-old boy shoots both his parents

A 2-year-old boy reportedly shot both of his parents in Maine after coming across a gun that was on a nightstand. The child, who was also injured when the firearm recoiled, fired just a single shot, according to CBS affiliate WGME. The boy’s mother was shot in her leg and...
Washington County, WICBS 58

Police drone helps catch suspect in Washington County

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early this week, a man sped off from officers in Washington County after they learned he had an arrest warrant. He crashed outside Jackson and ran into a marsh. Police deployed a drone with an infrared camera attached. The tool's utility is one reason drones are...