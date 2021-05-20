newsbreak-logo
Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton Celebrates the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge She Got Congress to Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) spoke yesterday at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, for which she got the bulk of the funding, at an infrastructure event with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Norton said the bridge is “the most important bridge in the nation’s capital,” connecting the city’s wards and serving “as the connective tissue that holds our city and our region together.” Her remarks, as prepared for delivery, follow.

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/
It’s time for the Senate to pass D.C. statehood

Over the past few months, D.C. statehood has come closer than ever to becoming a reality. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would make the District the 51st state, and pressure is building on the evenly split U.S. Senate to take up the legislation. Arguments...
D.C. could resume eviction filings for nonpayment of rent

As coronavirus pandemic restrictions begin to lift, the D.C. Council is considering making it easier to resume evictions too — a suggestion that has caused an outcry among some legislators and advocates, and also has raised concerns among landlords. Since March 2020, the District of Columbia, like most of the...
Connecting Vets

Bipartisan legislation to provide wounded warriors with Senate Fellowships reintroduced

A bipartisan resolution to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans has been reintroduced on Capitol Hill. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.
DCist

Bowser Lifts D.C.’s Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated People

The District will now fall in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’s mask recommendations: if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask outdoors or in places where it isn’t required. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change during a Monday press conference with one...
WUSA9

DC diner continues to feed National Guard troops

WASHINGTON — It's been a long four-and-a-half months since the insurrection at the Capitol. National Guard troops have been in D.C. protecting the U.S. Capitol building since January. While those troops will see their deployment end next Sunday, it's still not too late to thank them for their service. Enter...
Native News Weekly: D.C. Political Briefs

Every week, Native News Online brings you the latest Indian Country news and moves from Washington, D.C. Eligible households now are able to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit. This temporary benefit will provide eligible households with a discount of up to $50 a month on the cost of broadband service and associated equipment rentals, or up to $75 a month for eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Salon

Kevin McCarthy's strange real estate saga: A luxury condo in D.C. and a tract house in California

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has evidently been living the high life when he's at work in Washington. But back in his home district in Bakersfield, California, McCarthy leads a far less glamorous existence, posing the question of how he affords his luxurious digs in the nation's capital.
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Victories for D.C. in Supplemental Security Appropriations Bill Introduced Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House’s fiscal year 2021 supplemental security appropriations bill, introduced today to respond to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, contains victories for the District of Columbia she sought. The bill provides D.C. $66.7 million to eliminate the long-running deficit in the federally funded D.C. Emergency Planning and Security Fund (EPSF), prohibits the use of funds in the bill to install permanent above-ground fencing at the Capitol complex, and requires Capitol Police officers to wear body cameras. In February, Norton introduced the No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act, which would prohibit the use of funds to install permanent fencing at the Capitol complex. In March, the House passed her Federal Police Camera and Accountability Act, which would require federal police officers to wear body cameras and use dashboard cameras, as part of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.
Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
UPI News

Pandemic hasn't much changed Americans' trust in gov't: Survey

May 17 (UPI) -- A year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans' trust in the federal government remains low and attitudes about its responsibilities are little changed, a surveyed showed Monday. During the pandemic, the federal government under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden has led unprecedented efforts...
Vaccinated People in DC No Longer Need to Wear Masks—With Exceptions

Mayor Muriel Bowser said today that fully vaccinated people in DC no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines. However, if businesses have signage requiring you to wear a mask, you must comply and wear one, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone is also...