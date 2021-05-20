Press Release: Norton Celebrates the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge She Got Congress to Fund
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) spoke yesterday at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, for which she got the bulk of the funding, at an infrastructure event with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Norton said the bridge is “the most important bridge in the nation’s capital,” connecting the city’s wards and serving “as the connective tissue that holds our city and our region together.” Her remarks, as prepared for delivery, follow.thedcline.org