We have brought the written update of the serial of Sony TV named “Ishq Par Zor Nahin”. The episode commences with Ishqi and Ahaan as they got a lift from a man. Ishqi thinks that Ahaan is angry at her as she missed their train. The man agrees to give them a lift and Ahaan also sits in the car instead of creating any scene there. After sitting in the car, Ishqi starts doing drama to seek Ahaan’s attention. Ahaan says why he always cares for Ishqi, they both share an eye-lock. Sonu asks everyone to pick Ishqi and Ahaan but Kartik stops them saying they also have to bring Mayank and Rhea.