Wedding industry insiders predict that elopements and micro weddings are going to be among the top wedding trends of 2021, as more American couples are planning to take a simplified approach to their nuptials. Micro weddings have been around for years, and while this type of celebration still features time-honored traditions, its more far more intimate and practical than a typical wedding, making it suitable for couples on a budget. If you’re in Arizona, planning a wedding celebration is a cinch as the state has everything that you’ll need for your special day. Here’s the ultimate guide to planning a micro wedding in Arizona.