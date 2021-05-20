Scottsdale’s Falcon Line Offers Eco-Friendly Ridesharing

Escape to your own backyard paradise in this amazing luxury estate home in One Palauea Bay. If EXTREME privacy is important to you this is the perfect property. .. situated on 1 acre behind 2 gates with no exposure to the world, but yet less than a 4 minute walk to one of Makena's most cherished beaches. This home has 4 gracious bedroom suites, a wine tasting room, private office and an amazing media/movie room all on one level. This large home has everything you need to work and play from home, with room for the entire family to spread out and enjoy the island of Maui.