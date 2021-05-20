newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review – Hood: Outlaws and Legends

By Kyle Nicol
waytoomany.games
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI always appreciate when a developer announces a complete new take on a cooperative online game. There are few that stray away from the tested basic multiplayer components, so when something different comes along, it might be worth paying attention to. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a 4v4 PvPvE game where two teams compete to steal a chest from a group of AI controlled enemies. Think Hunt: Showdown with a darker take on Robin Hood. Let’s see if the idea paid off in the end.

waytoomany.games
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One X#Gameplay#Sheriff#Outlaws#Legends#Bandits#Aka Lady Marion#Stealthy Characters#Xbox Series S X#Capture Respawn Points#Ai Controlled Enemies#Storytelling#Ps4#Clones#Love#Close Quarters Combat#Graphics#Review#Enemy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Hood: Outlaws & Legends — New Gameplay Today Live

Last year, Sumo Digital took the...well digital stage during Sony's State of Play event to announce Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a new vision of the storied altruistic hero and his gang of well-meaning thieves. This time around though, things are a bit darker and have nary a cartoon fox insight.
TV SeriesBatman News

Legends of Tomorrow 6×02 Review – Mmmm, Beefy

In all my favorite comedies, the jokes aren’t just in the dialogue. They’re in the background, in props, even in episode titles. Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 began (after the Crisis episode) with the episode “Meet the Legends.” Spoilers follow for Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 2, “Meat: The Legends.”
Video Gamespsu.com

Hood: Outlaws And Legends Update 01.000.01/1.01 Hits PS5 And PS4

Sumo Digital has released the Hood: Outlaws and Legends update 01.000.01/1.01 for PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, which prepares the game for its launch next week. There’s no specific patch notes available yet, but given it’s a day one update, then you can expect the usual dose of fixes and stability improvements. Rest assured, if we find out more on Hood: Outlaws and Legends 01.000.01/Hood: Outlaws and Legends 1.01, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Get the Valkyrie Legacy Pack in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players will soon be able to get an exclusive skin for the new legend, Valkyrie, inside this season's pack. Respawn Entertainment has been releasing starter packs for each new season since the title's release in February 2019. The pack typically includes a release-exclusive skin having to do with the season's overarching theme and a certain amount of Apex Coins (AC). In Season 9, the pack is centered on the brand new legend, Kairi "Valkyrie" Imahara. It includes the "Turquoise Sun" Valkyrie skin and 600 AC.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Looks Thrilling in its Epic Launch Trailer

Hood: Outlaws & Legends launched last week for those who had pre-ordered the game, but for everyone else it’s available today. And if you needed one final, explosive trailer to convince you it’s worth checking out, publisher Focus Home has you covered… naturally. The multiplayer heist game certainly does look...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Hood Outlaws and Legends multiplayer medieval heist game launches

Today the new game Hood : Outlaws & Legends has launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles providing a multiplayer action video game played from third person perspective. Gameplay revolves around your team pulling off mediaeval heists within a PvPvE setting. Matchmaking in opposing teams of four, choose your character based on your preferred playstyle, or what best fits your team’s strategy. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Hood: Outlaws & Legends trailer celebrates the game’s release

Following an early access release for preorders last week, Sumo Digital’s multiplayer PvPvE heist game Hood: Outlaws and Legends has officially launched. The game sees two teams of four in a race to be the first to execute the perfect heist and escape with the treasure. Infiltrate an area filled with AI guards, steal the key to the vault, and get out with the treasure. However, it won’t be easy, as both the fearsome Sherriff and the opposing team will be trying to prevent that last part from happening.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends: How to increase controller aim sensitivity

Players are struggling to aim the bow in Hood: Outlaws and Legends on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. When using a gamepad, the aiming sensitivity is far too slow for most users’ tastes. This makes landing accurate shots harder than intended, plus gives the advantage to fast melee characters. So, is there a way to fix ranged combat in the new Robin Hood game on consoles? Here’s how to increase controller aim sensitivity in Hood: Outlaws and Legends using a DualShock 4, DualSense, and Xbox Wireless Controller.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

80s action heroes Rambo and John McClane are coming to Call of Duty

Call of Duty Warzone is set to introduce skins for 80s action heroes such as Rambo and John McClane. The skins will arrive later this season and tie in with Warzone’s new 1984 Verdansk map, which went live last month. Publisher Activison started hinting at the movie collaborations this week...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Teases John Rambo Appearance

Call of Duty is a massive IP and it’s not uncommon for this franchise to get plenty of rumors circulating as to what players can expect to pop up next. However, it was during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s release that rumors spread of an upcoming battle royale game mode being added in. These were just rumors but it had players interested, not only did this rumor prove to be real with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone but what surprised fans was the fact that this was a free-to-play battle royale game mode that could be enjoyed as a standalone experience. Players didn’t need to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get their hands on the multiplayer mode and it was released on multiple platforms with cross-platform play. Ultimately, players could enjoy this game with the added benefit of cross-platform progression through PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Bocek Bow and Spitfire Receive Nerfs in Apex Legends

Season 9 of Apex Legends launched on May 4. While this season adds a huge amount of new content to the game, the launch hasn’t been perfect. Respawn has released an update to fix bugs impacting the new season. The Bocek Bow and Spitfire receive nerfs to damage output as well.
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Legend Of Keepers: Career Of A Dungeon Manager Review

HIGH A great balance between depth of details and the speed of each run. LOW The text is microscopic and the game is not optimized for the Switch. I absolutely love the Switch for a hundred different reasons, and one of the biggest is that many PC games that never make it to the Xbox or PlayStation can often be found on the eShop. This is a fantastic trend that I’m absolutely in favor of, but what’s not fantastic is when they’re brought to Nintendo’s handheld without the proper time and effort put into making them comfortable to play. Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, sadly, falls into this category.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What time does Hood: Outlaws & Legends Forest Lords Pack release?

Hood: Outlaws & Legends releases on May 7. The game is available to play three days early if you pre-order it. If not, then you’ll have to wait until the official release date of May 10 to play. While most of the game will be open for you to play early, not all of the bonus content will be. This guide covers when the Legends Forest Lords Pack goes live.
Video GamesPolygon

New studio pulls together Halo, Tomb Raider veterans to make AAA original games

Halo’s former creative director is leading a new studio that is already working on a big-budget, multiplatform game. Twin Suns Corp., founded by Tim Longo, Jr. and two veterans of AAA development — Hitman 3’s executive producer, Forest Swartout Large, and Jeff Morris, a Gears of War producer — expect to bring on 15 more seasoned developers this summer to help the studio build “an exciting new IP franchise,” according to a statement.