Review – Hood: Outlaws and Legends
I always appreciate when a developer announces a complete new take on a cooperative online game. There are few that stray away from the tested basic multiplayer components, so when something different comes along, it might be worth paying attention to. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a 4v4 PvPvE game where two teams compete to steal a chest from a group of AI controlled enemies. Think Hunt: Showdown with a darker take on Robin Hood. Let’s see if the idea paid off in the end.waytoomany.games