newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Weekend wine tasting: House of Smith in Seattle

Posted by 
Mary Jo Manzanares
Mary Jo Manzanares
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GnmF_0a675m5800
Tasting Room at House of Smith/Jet City Winery in GeorgetownMary Jo Manzanares

Charles Smith is the winemaker behind House of Smith, the largest independent and winemaker-owner winery in Washington State. Smith took a winding path to get to winemaker, first spending time working in restaurants and traveling as a rock band manager, before selling 330 cases of K Syrah out of the back of his 1987 Astro van.

Fast forward to today, and Smith has a number of labels beneath his umbrella (K Vintners, Substance, ViNO CasaSmith, SIXTO, B. Leighton, POPUP, and Golden West), and has been recognized for excellence within the industry.

The Jet City tasting room is located in Georgetown, south of Seattle and close to Boeing Field, in a former Dr. Pepper bottling plant. There are two tasting rooms, the rustic main floor and a larger space upstairs (which was not open at the time of our visit). There is also a tasting room in Walla Walla.

There are three flight options for tasting - white, Walla Walla red, and mixed. Knowing our love for Walla Walla reds, that was our choice. The tasting fee varies in price ($20-25) and is waived with a qualifying purchase. A limited snack menu is also available; the cheese board paired with our flight. Wine is available for purchase by the glass or bottle, as well as in a tasting flight.

We started off the tasting with a 2020 Rose (ViNO CasaSmith), not on the tasting menu, and served more as a welcome. This was delicious, and something we wouldn't typically order. It was bright and juicy and we took a few bottles home, for gifts and for some upcoming summer afternoons on the deck. It's bargain-priced at $12 bottle and drinks well over its value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjeK8_0a675m5800
Tasting flights at House of Smith/Jet City WineryMary Jo Manzanares

The tasting included 2018 The Boy, 2018 Rockgarden, 2018 Creator (all from K Vintners); and 2017 Jack's Cabernet and 2017 Klein BX (both from Substance Vineyard Collection). Let's get to information about our favorites (in addition to the rose mentioned above).

2017 Klein BX

This Bordeaux blend has crushed volcanic rock, cassis tar, lilac, and potpourri on the nose, which mellows out to a fascinating blend of flavors. 38% Cabernet Sauvignon, 34% Cabernet Franc, and 28% Merlot.

This was hands down on our favorite of the flight (and yes, we took a couple of bottles home). We enjoy Bordeaux blends, so this one jumped out at us. I thought flinty flavors were prominent, smoothing out to a floral finish. Loved this one. $70 bottle/$18 glass.

2018 Rockgarden

Black plum, Asian five-spice, warm turned river stone notes. Flavors of black olive, high-polished black shoe leather, and beef jerky. 100% Syrah.

We always try to identify our personal aroma and flavors before turning to tasting notes, and leather came through on my first sip and lingered in the very best way. Another delicious option. $55 bottle/$15 glass).

2018 The Boy

A bouquet of black raspberry, Alpine strawberry, licorice stick, white pepper, and dark cherry. A satiny palate of forest floor, fireplace ash, game, and summer rain. 100% Grenache.

The black raspberry and dark cherry notes were easily identifiable, and from the first whiff, I knew this would be a favorite (it was the first sampled on the tasting flight). The mellow forest flavors provide a nice finish. When paired with some cheese we notice some additional flavors jumping out at us, more fruit-forward than earthy. We had to buy some to take home. $50 bottle/$14 glass.

The House of Smith/Jet City Winery tasting room is located at 1136 South Albro Place, Seattle (website here). Current hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon-5 pm. Reservations are required. Although if you're in the neighborhood, they will accommodate walk-ins if capacity allows.

Drink responsibly. Have a designated driver (or take a cab or ride service) when doing wine tasting.

Mary Jo Manzanares

Mary Jo Manzanares

Federal Way, WA
35
Followers
12
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We bring you information and recommendation you'll need to enjoy your time in the Evergreen State. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a visitor planning a vacation, this is where you’ll find practical information about making the most of your time here. From the cities of Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane to the small towns that are often overlooked, we bring you the best of the Washington State.

 https://www.discoveringwashingtonstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#White Wine#Washington Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Red Wine#Black Cherry#K Syrah#K Vintners#Sixto#Popup#Boeing Field#Asian#Grenache#Klein Bx This Bordeaux#Tasting Notes#Tasting Flights#Vino Casasmith#Restaurants#Dark Cherry Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Pike Brewing announces a new partnership with SHG

Pike Brewing joins a team of iconic Northwest businesses. Seattle’s iconic brewery continues to focus on the future with new investments from Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. When Charles and Rose Ann Finkel started Pike Brewing Company in 1989, they imagined creating a brewery that would last for...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Spring sale at Kid-Friendly Footwear

Longer days and more sunshine mean more time outside for kids to explore and play – and busy, growing feet might need new shoes! Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction wants you to know they’re having a sale:. Here at Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAKOMO News

LIST: Face masks required or not at these locations?

SEATTLE — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on wearing face masks indoors for fully vaccinated people, and major retailers in the country are adjusting their policies as a result. Here's a list of major retailers in the country and what their current rules are. This...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAEater

15 Great Places to Eat in the Central District

Like much of Seattle, the Central District faces tensions between its past and the rapid influx of new development. But this neighborhood’s diverse influences continue to carve out footholds, particularly in the food and drink scene. Whether diners are seeking Ethiopian cuisine, barbecue, Vietnamese fare, “Seattle soul food,” or outstanding pastries, the Central District has them covered. Here are some of the best places to eat, listed from north to south.
Seattle, WAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Airstream Adventures Northwest Partners with National Forest Foundation

Seattle, WA. (May 17,2021) – Airstream Adventures Northwest (AANW), the nation’s largest exclusive Airstream dealer group, today announces their partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the congressionally-chartered nonprofit arm working to improve the health of the National Forest System. Through this partnership, AANW will sponsor the planting of 120,001 trees in their initiative to Protect the Destination.
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.