Note: This letter to the editor was originally published in the April 14 print edition of the Forest Park Review. Please contact your state legislator and ask them to support HB 116 to repeal the state-wide ban on rent control. As recent decades have shown us beyond any doubt, the housing market does not operate in the interest of actually housing people safely and affordably. Communities need more tools to improve and sustain the availability of decent housing for everyone, especially considering income inequality and the effects of the pandemic.