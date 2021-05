Northwest Community Healthcare has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-ins Mondays and Wednesdays. The clinic at 3060 Salt Creek Road in Arlington Heights is administering first doses without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who received a first dose elsewhere and would like to receive their second dose at the clinic are encouraged to call (847) 618-0242 to schedule the dose and ensure it matches the first shot.