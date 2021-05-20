newsbreak-logo
MLB

Gurriel Drives in 4 Runs as Astros Thump Athletics 8-1

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1. Greinke struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season. Gurriel had a pair of two-run doubles among his four hits, Carlos Correa contributed two RBI singles and Michael Brantley also singled home a late run for Houston.

