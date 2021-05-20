newsbreak-logo
Smith Scores in 2nd OT to Lead Bruins Past Capitals 3-2

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 13 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored 5:48 into the second overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in their East Division first-round playoff series. Smith outraced Washington defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck behind the Capitals net and swept it around into the goal to end the third straight overtime game in the series. It was the 11th straight one-goal playoff game between them since 1998. Smith also had an assist, and Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins.

