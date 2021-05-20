Smith Scores in 2nd OT to Lead Bruins Past Capitals 3-2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series. If the weekend was any indication, it looks like we're going to have very close games throughout the opening round of the playoffs. The Bruins will need a much better performance from their second line if they want to even up the series against the Capitals (7:30 p.m. EDT). The Blues and Avalanche (10 p.m.) and Predators and Hurricanes (8 p.m.) will drop the puck for their Game 1's; the home side is heavily favored in both series.