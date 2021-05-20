TextMarks Review

This is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of The Qt Company, published on May 17th 2021. Digital, connected products are a mandate for success today. They improve customer experience (CX), automate digital operations, and create economic opportunity. However, traditional development practices impede the design, development, and delivery of modern, digital products. To be successful, firms must put the customer at the center of the digital product delivery process and then adjust culture, organization, process, skills, technology, and measurement practices in response. Qt commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current connected product development practices. Forrester conducted an online survey with 262 embedded device and connected product development decision-makers at global enterprises to explore this topic.