‘I do it for the joy’ – South Carolina Hall of Fame basketball referee recalls four decades on the hardcourt
For Piedmont native Al Banister, the highlight of spending the past 37 years as a high school basketball referee has been working with so many talented young people. Named to the South Carolina Basketball Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2020 but whose induction ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Banister says his guiding principles are fairness and mentoring young people at a crucial time in their lives.greenvillejournal.com