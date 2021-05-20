‘I do it for the joy’ – South Carolina Hall of Fame basketball referee recalls four decades on the hardcourt

Former Bulls player Toni Kukoc is heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The three-time NBA Champion was selected as member of the Class of 2021. Kukoc played in the NBA from 1993 to 2006 and was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1996. The Croatian is one of the most decorated international players ever, being a five-time Euroscar European Player of the Year and three-time EuroLeague MVP. With Yugoslavia, he won a gold medal in the FIBA World Championships and also earned a silver medal in the Olympics with Croatia in 1992.