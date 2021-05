People may have moved during the pandemic, but businesses largely stayed put, according to a new analysis from Cushman & Wakefield. Typically, C&W experts say, gateway cities are on the leading edge of recessions, with office fundamentals declining but recovering more quickly than the rest of the country. And historically, the gateway cities of Boston, Chicago, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. have accounted for 44% of all office leasing in the US. In 2020, that number went to 41.5%, a percentage C&W says is still within normal range.