Overtime and Penalties Defining Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins
Anyone who has not been watching the Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals this season should tune in now. The series has been back and forth in the three games played thus far and each one has gone to extra time. Some of those overtime minutes could have been avoided with better play from Boston’s star left-wing Brad Marchand. This has nothing to do with his ability to score goals and generate offence. It comes down to his willingness to play disciplined hockey.lastwordonsports.com