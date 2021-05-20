Take the Fox-Wolf Watershed Pledge

newsbreak-logo
A watershed is a geographic where all of the water that runs off of or under that area of land eventually ends up in the same place. This means that the water that runs off of your property eventually ends up in our lakes, rivers, and streams. There are several things you can do to help improve the health of our surface waters.

