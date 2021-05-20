Take the Fox-Wolf Watershed Pledge

In September 2018, the Town of Leland experienced Hurricane Florence, which resulted in significant impacts throughout Southeastern North Carolina. As a result of this storm, there were many instances of downed trees, limbs, flooding, and miscellaneous debris that affected the streams and estuaries within Town limits. Waterflow and drainage with several of these streams were significant enough to fall under the guidelines of the USDA Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP) and be deemed eligible for emergency assistance for cleanup, debris removal, and stabilization.The majority of the work associated with this project will be related to debris removal, however there is a small portion that requires streambank stabilization.