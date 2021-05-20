Inner Circle News

For Immediate Release

May 20, 2021

Case #21-25632

MURDER-SUICIDE INVESTIGATION

CORONA, CA – On May 19th, 2021, officers from the Corona Police Department responded to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Stein Way regarding a possible assault with injuries. After multiple failed attempts to contact the residents, members of the Corona Police Department Special Response Team made entry and located Ryan Osbrink (47 years of Corona) deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound along with his wife, Heather Osbrink (48 years of Corona) deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Corona Police Department responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. This is an on-going investigation; however, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. There are no threats to public safety.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Senior Detective John Garcia at John.Garcia@CoronaCa.gov or 951-739-4858.

