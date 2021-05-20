newsbreak-logo
Corona, CA

Inner Circle News

Posted by 
Corona, California
Corona, California
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE1NX_0a66sGg900

For Immediate Release

May 20, 2021

Case #21-25632

MURDER-SUICIDE INVESTIGATION

CORONA, CA – On May 19th, 2021, officers from the Corona Police Department responded to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Stein Way regarding a possible assault with injuries. After multiple failed attempts to contact the residents, members of the Corona Police Department Special Response Team made entry and located Ryan Osbrink (47 years of Corona) deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound along with his wife, Heather Osbrink (48 years of Corona) deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Corona Police Department responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. This is an on-going investigation; however, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. There are no threats to public safety.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Senior Detective John Garcia at John.Garcia@CoronaCa.gov or 951-739-4858.

About the City of Corona: Corona is located adjacent to Orange County, California at the junction of the 91 and 15 freeways with a population of more than 160,000 residents. For more information regarding the City of Corona, visit www.CoronaCA.gov.

Media contacts are Officer Rozzy Rael ( 951-736-2314 Rozzy.Rael@CoronaCA.gov ) and District Attorney Public Information Officer John Hall ( JohnHall@RivCoDA.org )

Corona, California

Corona, California

ABOUT

Corona (Spanish for 'crown') is a city in Riverside County, California, United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 152,374, up from 124,966 at the 2000 census. The cities of Norco and Riverside lie to the north and northeast, Chino Hills and Yorba Linda to the northwest, and the Cleveland National Forest and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, and unincorporated Riverside County along the rest of the border, respectively. Corona is approximately 48 miles (77 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles and 95 miles (153 km) north-northwest of San Diego.

