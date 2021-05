‘Look What You’ve Done’ is a vibrant new song by KRYSTOF. The track is about the helplessness and loss of control after you fall in love with someone. You can’t help but think about the one and you wish it would stop and at the same time, you never want to feel different again. The artist says, ‘At some point in your life you will be in love and if not, you have at least read or heard about it and seen it in movies. With the song, you just tell another personal love story and if someone knows the feeling as described in the song then you can at least be helplessly in love together.’