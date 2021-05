China has imprisoned or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures on charges like propagating “extremism” as part of its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, a new study has found. The research, compiled by the Uyghur Human Rights Project, looked at a dataset consisting of 1,046 cases of imams and other religious figures “detained for their association with religious teaching and community leadership” since 2014.The research found that 18 clerics had died in either a prison or a camp, or shortly following their release. Grounds for imprisonment in the cases included “illegal” religious teaching, separatism or extremism and officiating...