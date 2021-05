ONE Dengal will see Brandon Vera defend his heavyweight title against Arjan Bhullar. Reinier de Ridder has somehow made ONE DANGAL one of the most anticipated cards of the year, and he’s not even on it. de Ridder defeated Aung La NSang to win not just the ONE middleweight but also the ONE light heavyweight championship. After securring the second of the titles, de Ridder proclaimed to the world that Brandon Vera and his heavyweight title was next. For Vera to get such a super-fight, he has to defeat Arjan Bhullar first.