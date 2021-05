The 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it, and today is the day when NFL fans find out who their team will be facing off against in the upcoming season. For Saints fans, we now know who their week one opponent will be. They will host the Green Bay Packers inside the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25pm. The game will be televised on FOX as America's Game of the Week.