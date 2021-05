In Louisiana, as long as you are allowed to own a firearm, you can carry said weapon on your hip or on your shoulder in public all you want. That is known as open carry, sort of like the cowboys did back in the day. However, if you want to cover it under a shirt or conceal it in any type of way, the state of Louisiana requires you to obtain a concealed carry permit. This permit is only obtained after a concealed carry class and then fingerprints and information are taken and turned in to the state.