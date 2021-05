Police are investigating a stabbing death of a man police found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at an O’Fallon gas station. The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Rakeim J. Joiner, 20, of O’Fallon. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Dye said.