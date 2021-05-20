newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
O'fallon, IL

Police seeking help in hit and run accident

By O'Fallon Weekly
O'Fallon Weekly
 21 hours ago

O’FALLON – The O’Fallon Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run traffic crash and asking for assistance. On Saturday, May 15, at about 11:27 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling West on Central Park when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus turned from Central Park Circle in front of him. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid striking the front of the Taurus. The motorcyclist received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Taurus fled and continued East on Central Park. The Taurus should have damage along the front passenger side bumper.

www.ofallonweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'fallon, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Buffalo, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Traffic Police#Police Detectives#Traffic Information#Ford#Buffalo Wild Wings#Opd#Central Park Circle#Crash#Taurus#West#Preliminary Information#East#Silver#Leads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
O'fallon, ILKMOV

Motorcyclist injured by hit-and-run driver in O'Fallon, Illinois

O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in O'Fallon are investigating a hit-and-run after a motorcyclist was hit over the weekend. A motorcyclist was traveling west on Central Park when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus turned from Central Park Circle in front of him, police said. The motorcyclist hit the Taurus and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
O'fallon, ILNews-Democrat

Man found stabbed at O’Fallon gas station, dies at hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing death of a man police found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at an O’Fallon gas station. The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Rakeim J. Joiner, 20, of O’Fallon. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Dye said.
O'fallon, ILO'Fallon Weekly

O’Fallon Police respond to homicide

O’FALLON – On 05-11-21 at approximately 10:08 PM the O’Fallon Police Department received a call of a subject slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, located at 504 Hartman Ln. O’Fallon, IL. Responding units located Rakeim Joiner in his vehicle suffering from what appeared to a sharp force injury to his upper body. Medical assistance was immediately provided to Joiner, however Joiner died from the injury that he had sustained.
O'fallon, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Man dies after 'sharp force injury' in St. Clair County, person in custody

O'FALLON, Ill.— A man died Tuesday in O'Fallon, Illinois, after suffering a "sharp force injury," police said. The man was identified as Rakeim Joiner. Authorities say he was killed following an altercation at a nearby home, and one person is in custody. The victim and the person in custody knew each other, police said.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

O’Fallon man arrested after found sleeping inside rural Centralia home

A resident at a home on South Perrine Street Road south of Centralia woke up Sunday morning to find a man she didn’t know sleeping on a bed in her home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called and arrested 18-year-old Jadon Fouts of O’Fallon, Illinois for alleged criminal trespass to property and for illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.
O'fallon, ILO'Fallon Weekly

Man arrested for recent O’Fallon vandalism

Leroy Johnson, Jr. For the O’Fallon Weekly O’FALLON – Since the beginning of March 2021 multiple incidents of vandalism have been reported to the O’Fallon Police Department in and around the Lincoln Crossing complex in the 1500 block of West Highway 50. The vandalism included vehicles being “keyed” along with several vehicle and business windows…
O'fallon, ILO'Fallon Weekly

O’Fallon Fire rescues family of ducks from storm drain

Deputy Chief Erick Harris and Lieutenant Doug Barron reach into a storm drain and save a family of ducklings that had gotten trapped. (Submitted Photos) By Kayla AndersenWeekly Reporter O’FALLON – At around 9:21 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, the O’Fallon Fire Rescue received a call about an animal rescue. They were called to rescue…