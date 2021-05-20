Police seeking help in hit and run accident

O’FALLON – The O’Fallon Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run traffic crash and asking for assistance. On Saturday, May 15, at about 11:27 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling West on Central Park when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus turned from Central Park Circle in front of him. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid striking the front of the Taurus. The motorcyclist received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Taurus fled and continued East on Central Park. The Taurus should have damage along the front passenger side bumper.