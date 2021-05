HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) — The Humboldt County Public Health laboratory will soon be able to conduct its own genetic sequencing of local Covid-19 samples. The lab is currently able to process Covid-19 tests, but when it comes to genomic sequencing, the County sends any viable samples to CZ Biohub in the Bay Area. Having this capacity in County will help speed up that process and increase response time. Genetic sequencing is vital in helping identify variants of concern circulating in the local community.