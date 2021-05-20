newsbreak-logo
J. Lo & Ben Reportedly "Don't Want To Jinx Anything" With Labels Yet

Cover picture for the articleEver since Bennifer was reportedly spotted hanging out in Montana in early May, fans have been eager to know what’s going on between the former flames. Luckily, a rumored update on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship suggests the two could be making themselves official soon. “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on May 20. “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Wants a Man Who She Can ‘Trust’ After Alex Rodriguez Split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement was doomed due to trust issues, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “J. Lo was always aware of the rumors of him cheating or him messaging other girls. You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended,” the source says. “She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Alex Rodriguez's Reported Reaction To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Vacation Was Sad

In case you haven't already heard, the 2000s are making a comeback this year – and so is one of the decade's most iconic couples. At least, it certainly looks that way. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer, have been causing serious speculation about their rekindled romance, and a recent romantic getaway to the Yellowstone Club in Montana all but confirmed the rumors. Unsurprisingly,Alex Rodriguez's reported reaction to Jennifer Lopez's vacation with her ex was *super* emotional.
Montana State1051thebounce.com

Is J-Lo Back Together With Ben Affleck After Trip To Montana?

“Bennifer” may be back, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were hanging out together this past weekend on a trip to Montana. Gossip web site TMZ reports that Ben and Jen were at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, not too far from Yellowstone National Park. Apparently, they were staying at the same resort and were driving around together, with 48-year-old Ben taking charge of the driving while J-Lo rode shotgun.
CelebritiesJezebel

Ben Affleck Emailed His Way Back to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still With A-Rod

Did Ben Affleck cyber-homewreck his way back into JLo’s heart? Possibly! According to TMZ, Bennifer 2.0 began exchanging “loving” emails while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, which previously starred Armie Hammer. Also in the Dominican Republic at this time was her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was on a personal redemption tour after rumors circulated that he’d been unfaithful with a white woman, a classic A-Rod move.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Who Came Up With “Bennifer?” One Star Claims He Gave Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Their Cutsey Celebrity Moniker

As rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship 15 years after the couple first broke up continue to gain speed, the origin of their celebrity moniker “Bennifer” has finally come to light. Kevin Smith, who directed the duo in Jersey Girl, the film where Affleck and Lopez first kicked off their whirlwind romance, has come forward as the first person to come up with the nickname.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Allegedly Really Going On With That Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hangout

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines for years now, whether they’re together or apart. Just recently, Lopez shocked much of the public when she confirmed that she and fiancée Alex Rodriguez had broken off their engagement. But what was arguably even more shocking is when reports and photos seemed to indicate that Lopez was hanging out with ex Ben Affleck shortly after the breakup. Many likely have questions regarding the current state of their personal relationship, and a new report claims to know the true nature of the alleged hangout.
Celebrities850wftl.com

J Lo’s boomerang love life has heads spinning as “Bennifer” is back

While J-Rod is over, it looks like “Bennifer” is back on. Numerous outlets report Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck spent several days together in Montana. A source told People they have a “strong connection” adding Lopez is happy. The vacation comes less than a month after the singer announced she was ending her engagement with ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Are Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Getting Back Together? A Reported Reunion Has Fans Buzzing

There is some serious early-2000s nostalgia in the air after recent rumors that Bennifer could be back. After splitting from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez may reportedly be leaning on her old boo, Ben Affleck. It's been years since the pair was an actual couple, but here's why people think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be getting back together now that both stars are newly single.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly “Have a Lot of Love for Each Other,” But Are Just Friends

Jennifer Lopez is getting over her recent breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez by turning to another of her high-profile former fiancés for comfort, Ben Affleck. The Jersey Girl co-stars have apparently been hanging out in Los Angeles over the last week. On Friday, Affleck was spotted getting picked up and dropped off by a white Escalade SUV that reportedly belongs to the pop star and has been taking him to and from her nearby mansion. A source told Page Six that while they haven’t been spotted together, the actor has visited Lopez at least three time since she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” they said.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

J Lo and Ben Affleck Spent Days at Montana Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have busted out of the friend zone, TMZ reports. The pair were spotted at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, which is right near Yellowstone National Park. They were spotted in the same car, with Affleck driving and J. Lo riding shotgun. An insider...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Matt Damon Hopes ‘It’s True’ J Lo, Ben Affleck Back Together

Matt Damon tried his damnedest not to talk about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez but like all good BFFs … he couldn’t help himself and spilled the beans. Matt appeared on “TODAY” show Tuesday from Australia and there was no avoiding it … the subject, of course, his boy Ben appearing to rekindle his relationship with J Lo. Maty first tried to play coy … saying there wasn’t enough liquor in the world to get him to talk about it. But then he did … and told the world exactly how he feels.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck and J. Lo ‘Picked Up Where They Last Left Off’ on Week-Long Vacation: Report

Dust off your Napoleon Dynamite DVD, slip into some precariously low-rise jeans, and spritz on some Glow by JLo, because either the year is 2004 or we have traveled back in time. Translation: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who called off their engagement 17 years ago, are reportedly vacationing together again. According to E! News, the two enjoyed a week-long couples’ vacation at Montana’s Yellowstone Club. “They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a source close to Jennifer told E! News. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.” Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement last month after four years as a couple. Sources have yet to confirm whether he’s currently playing Coldplay’s “Fix You” on a loop.