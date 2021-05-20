May 20 COVID-19 update: No deaths, 620,236 vaccine doses, 146 new cases, 147 recoveries

An additional 4,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 620,236. The 4,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 124; Far North Central, 1; Far North East, 22; North West, 487; North Central, 351; North East, 310; Saskatoon, 966; Central West, 450; Central East, 365; Regina, 877; South West, 120; South Central, 178; and South East, 408. There were 118 doses administered with zone of residence pending.