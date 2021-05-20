The eCommerce Pivot (Podcast)

Contactless has become a buzz word for restaurants during the pandemic. In this episode of The Main Course host Barbara Castiglia talked with Tim McLaughlin, the CEO of GoTab, a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP) used by large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, and hotels. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to have freedom of choice. They can order and pay through a server (old school), or directly from their mobile phones (contactless ordering and payment – new school), or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS).