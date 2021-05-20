The eCommerce Pivot (Podcast)
How eCommerce can be a pivotal tool for restaurants was the topic of The Main Course as host Barbara Castiglia spoke with expert David Rusenko, Head of eCommerce for Square. “In many ways, the pandemic brought us further into the future, faster,” said Rusenko. When San Francisco issued its first shelter in place mandate, Square was quick to help businesses pivot and rewrite their roadmaps. Rusenko said that within 48 hours, restaurants were able to offer curbside delivery, and within a week, delivery functionality.modernrestaurantmanagement.com