When the Monroe Township Council virtually convened May 3 for a combined agenda and regular meeting, its first order of business was honoring a dedicated township employee. After 30 years of serving the community as an emergency medical technician and firefighter, Robert Drako has retired. It was Mayor Stephen Dalina’s “distinct honor” to mark the occasion before Emergency Medical Services Director Judy Olbrys jumped on the Zoom call to express how much Drako has meant to the Monroe Township family.