While making your way through Resident Evil Village’s story, you’ll come across a variety of different Treasures that can be traded in to The Duke for Lei or that you can keep for yourself. Some can be found on your map highlighted with a little treasure chest, which The Duke will introduce you to after your adventure through Castle Dimitrescu, while others are available in specific locations. In regard to the latter, there are Labyrinth Puzzles in each location that, when solved, can reward you with very valuable treasure.