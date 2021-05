COLFAX — The Boyceville softball team broke out the big bats on Thursday, bashing three home runs in an 8-5 Heart O'North Conference victory over Colfax. Hannah Dunn, Libby Bygd and Hailey Hellendrung each hit home runs for the Bulldogs in the win. Dunn had four hits including her home run and a double while scoring twice and driving in two. Byrg had two hits, three runs batted in and three walks while Hellendrung scored twice and walked twice.