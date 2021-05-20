Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Cryptos
"It was the Dukes! It was the Dukes!" Eddie Murphy's cry from "Trading Places" -- while being strangled by Dan Aykroyd's character -- was running through my head during Wednesday's crypto flash-crash. Things recovered by the end of U.S. stock market trading Wednesday and then further overnight -- the cryptocurrency markets never close -- but what happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning was a classic example of the psychology of markets.realmoney.thestreet.com