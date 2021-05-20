newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Cryptos

By Authors
Street.Com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"It was the Dukes! It was the Dukes!" Eddie Murphy's cry from "Trading Places" -- while being strangled by Dan Aykroyd's character -- was running through my head during Wednesday's crypto flash-crash. Things recovered by the end of U.S. stock market trading Wednesday and then further overnight -- the cryptocurrency markets never close -- but what happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning was a classic example of the psychology of markets.

realmoney.thestreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Dolby
Person
Dan Aykroyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Options Contracts#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Real Things#Aapl#Exxon#Xom#Nasdaq#Russell 2000#Procter Gamble#Stanley Black Decker#Swk#Home Depot#Real Money#Ohm Research#Tsla#Overleveraging#Cryptos#Real Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
News Break
Walmart
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Case of a Stock Market Crash

With the markets trading near all-time highs, it doesn’t seem like this bull run will be ending any time soon. Even the novel coronavirus pandemic could not slow down Wall Street, which is powering along despite enormous external pressures. However, there is still a chance that a stock market crash could be around the corner. As a result, investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the bubble to pop.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Dogecoin's Price Prediction in 2021 and Beyond Looks Promising

Amid speculations about Tesla accepting Dogecoin as payment and the upcoming Coinbase listing, many crypto investors are eager to know Dogecoin's price prediction for 2021 and beyond. There's growing support for the petition to get Amazon to allow shoppers to pay with Dogecoin. Article continues below advertisement. So far, 2021...
StocksA.V. Club

Elon Musk, fresh off tanking SNL, tanks entire cryptocurrency market

Jesus Christ, Elon Musk is such a goddamn jabroni. Over the weekend, the Sweded Tony Stark hosted Saturday Night Live, during which time he awkwardly attempted “skit” comedy, awkwardly roped in his partner, Grimes, for a cameo, and awkwardly admitted his whole Dogecoin bullshit is essentially one giant Ponzi scheme—a moment of candor that sent the joke cryptocurrency’s inflated value tumbling over 35% within 24hours. So what’s next on Musk’s edgelord agenda this week? Tanking the entire cryptocurrency market, apparently.
Stockscheddar.com

New ETF Launches in Crypto Space as Digital Assets Soar in Popularity

Bitwise Asset Management announced the launch of the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, 'BITQ.' The new ETF aims to provide investors with exposure to valuable public companies that are participants in the growing bitcoin and cryptocurrency sector. Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise Asset Management, discusses the features of BITQ and evaluates investor sentiment on a volatile day in the crypto market.
MarketsFingerLakes1

Which celebrities have invested in Bitcoin?

At the present day, investing in Bitcoin has become a pretty popular thing to do. It is reported that there may be as many as 5 million people who have managed to invest in this cryptocurrency. There are numerous celebrities among those 5 million people and that is exactly the main topic that we are going to discuss in this article.
Posted by
David Andrew Wiebe

Is Cryptocurrency Worth Investing in? One Man’s Opinion

Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now. Is it something everyone should be putting their money into?. Will the “crypto craze” last, or will it burst like a bubble?. Here are my thoughts on whether it’s worth investing in cryptocurrency right now (hint: it’s not for everyone).