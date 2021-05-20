Rick Bloom: Divorce on rise for older couples. Financial impact is big.

The pandemic has impacted the lives of everyone in countless ways. Now there’s talk among relationship experts and family attorneys that divorce rates will spike post-pandemic when courts are open and operating again. They note that some couples have been stuck at home, and had to address issues or confront subjects they were previously able to avoid by engaging in their regular routines. Plus the overall stresses of the pandemic—financial, emotional, and physical, are forcing some people to take a hard look at their partners. This is backed by data from China, where divorce rates spiked in March 2020 after couples emerged from strict lockdowns. Additionally, a study from the University of Washington demonstrated that divorces usually increase after the summer months or after holidays when couples are together for longer periods of time. On top of all of this, a neuropsychologist notes that many of her clients already knew they had issues in their marriage before COVID-19, and their problems only worsened during lockdown. So while COVID-19 may have a big impact on relationships, it could also be the last straw for many that were on the rocks before the pandemic ever began. (BusinessInsider.com)