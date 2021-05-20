newsbreak-logo
RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Slams “Rude” Lisa Vanderpump and Details Their Run-in After Dinner Bill Drama as Lisa Accuses Kyle of Painting Her as a “Villain”

By Lindsay Cronin
realityblurb.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Richards targeted Lisa Vanderpump during Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Following the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, Kyle went into detail about her and Lisa’s dinner bill drama, slamming Lisa for being “so rude” during their past encounters and accusing her former co-star of ruining a fan’s cast photo as Lisa clapped back on Twitter.

Kyle Richards
Lisa Vanderpump
Rinna
Andy Cohen
