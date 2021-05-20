RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Slams “Rude” Lisa Vanderpump and Details Their Run-in After Dinner Bill Drama as Lisa Accuses Kyle of Painting Her as a “Villain”
Kyle Richards targeted Lisa Vanderpump during Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Following the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, Kyle went into detail about her and Lisa’s dinner bill drama, slamming Lisa for being “so rude” during their past encounters and accusing her former co-star of ruining a fan’s cast photo as Lisa clapped back on Twitter.realityblurb.com