Kate Hudson Is the Latest Star to Join 'Knives Out 2'

Just Jared
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKnives Out 2, the sequel to Knives Out, is shaping up to have one amazing cast!. Daniel Craig will be returning as the leading role of Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, so it’s unclear who the 42-year-old Academy Award nominee will portray.

www.justjared.com
