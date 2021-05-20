SATURDAY: 2 West Seattle plant sales with something extra

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGrowing plants this spring/summer? Two sales of note this Saturday, with special guests:. WEDESIGN @ SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm Saturday, the Garden Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) opens for the second sale this season. The nursery is full of plants grown by students in the SSC Landscape Horticulture program – including natives, perennials, annuals, flowers, ground covers. vegetables, more. A member of the Horticulture faculty will be a special guest this Saturday, there to answer questions about anything from plant selection to landscape design to the SSC program itself – Michael Lockman of West Seattle’s WEdesign (a longtime WSB sponsor). More details in our calendar listing (and a reminder for plant buyers, the Garden Center is taking cash/checks only). The Garden Center is at the north end of the campus at 6000 16th SW.

