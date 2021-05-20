KPMG is the Latest Big Four-Law Firm to Form a US Alliance. Will EY Be Next?

Patrick O'Neill Managing Partner of Sherlock Communications and named Latin America’s Best PR Professional 2020 by PR Week Awards. Blockchain is one of those modern-day terms that seems to spark fear in people of a certain age — myself included. Like cryptocurrencies, cloud storage, and anything with the prefix cyber-, it can often seem a little too daunting to even consider. But for those in marketing and communications — even if you have no desire to swap your bills for Bitcoin — simply understanding and embracing the idea of blockchain can transform your business prospects.