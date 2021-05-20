newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KPMG is the Latest Big Four-Law Firm to Form a US Alliance. Will EY Be Next?

By Dan Packel
Law.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKPMG last week became the third member of the Big Four to ink an alliance with a U.S. law firm, when it partnered with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. Now, as observers carefully watch for any moves by EY—the only Big Four firm that hasn’t yet sealed a partnership with Big Law—the benefits of such arrangements are coming into focus. The law firm participants and legal industry consultants say those benefits include global scale and more client business for each side.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Latin America#Europe#Kpmg#International Business#Global News#Uk#Business News#Next#Us Alliance#The Big Four#Ey#Global View#Global Scale#Asia#Market#Tech#Client#Africa#U S Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

LeoVegas Plans US Entry in 2022 via Market Access Deal With Caesars

LeoVegas, the Swedish gambling operator, announced today plans for entering the US market. The entry would be facilitated via an access deal with Caesars Entertainment. The company revealed that it plans to launch its LeoVegas brand in New Jersey in the first half of 2022. LeoVegas to Enter the Regulated...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

First Saudi tech start-up that could go public picks HSBC for IPO

(May 17): Saudi food delivery firm Jahez has hired HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit to help manage what could be the first listing by a tech startup in the kingdom. Jahez International Company for Information Technology picked HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole financial adviser and global coordinator for its potential IPO on Nomu, the Saudi stock exchange’s secondary market, which imposes lighter listing requirements to encourage smaller businesses and startups to raise equity.
Businessprovokemedia.com

3 Monkeys Zeno Strengthens Corporate Brand Team

LONDON — 3 Monkeys Zeno has appointed Oliver Druttman as director of its UK corporate brand team after a period of growth and expanded global client remits. Druttman, a brand reputation and issues management specialist, joins the agency from brand communications agency Launch, where he led its Ebay business. Before that, he worked at Red Consultancy, PC Agency and Burson-Marsteller.
Businesspulse2.com

Digital Wealth Management Company StashAway Raising $25 Million

StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding. These are the details. StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India. And existing investors Eight Roads Ventures (the global investment firm backed by Fidelity International) and Square Peg (the largest venture capital fund in Australia) also participated in the round. The funding round will close in the next few months pending necessary regulatory approvals.
BusinessLaw.com

Latest US Law Firm to Launch In Brussels

New York-headquartered law firm Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle is to open an office in Brussels later in May, the firm has announced. The new office will be headed up by dual New York and Paris-qualified partner Simon Batifort, who will relocate from the U.S. to Belgium at the end of May, the firm said.
WorldLaw.com

US-Based Big Law Firms Are Eyeing Singapore's Tech Hub for Growth

For many global law firms seeking to meet client demands in their expanding geographic footprints, entering the Asia legal market can require more than one attempt. Law firms have made decisive moves in recent years toward Singapore, where transactional work and arbitration remained active during the pandemic, and venture capital investment has bounced back. Meanwhile, some have exited or stagnated in well-established but saturated legal markets like Hong Kong and China.
MarketsFinancial Times

Law firms chase a piece of the crypto action

When Scott Thiel first tried to talk to colleagues and contacts about digital tokenisation almost three years ago, he says it was like “shouting into a hurricane”. The DLA Piper lawyer had spent days holed up in a Hong Kong attic writing a paper on the implications of digital proofs of ownership for virtual or physical assets.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Marketing Blockchain And Crypto Companies In Latin America

Patrick O'Neill Managing Partner of Sherlock Communications and named Latin America’s Best PR Professional 2020 by PR Week Awards. Blockchain is one of those modern-day terms that seems to spark fear in people of a certain age — myself included. Like cryptocurrencies, cloud storage, and anything with the prefix cyber-, it can often seem a little too daunting to even consider. But for those in marketing and communications — even if you have no desire to swap your bills for Bitcoin — simply understanding and embracing the idea of blockchain can transform your business prospects.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Amazon Adds 10,000 UK Jobs As Covid Boosts E-commerce

US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. The expansion, equal to more than one-fifth of its current UK workforce, will lift its staff amount in Britain to 55,000 by the end of the year, Amazon said in a statement.
BusinessLaw.com

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Makeover for Law Firm Websites?

Is your law firm’s online presence outdated? Does your message fail to reach new markets, especially people of color and women? Then it might be time for a diversity, equity and inclusion makeover, says Meranda Vieyra, CEO & founder of Denver Legal Marketing LLC, a provider of legal marking to solo practitioners and law firms.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Industrial Bank Of China Maintains Top Spot On Forbes’ 19th Annual Global 2000 Ranking Of The World’s Largest Public Companies

NEW YORK – May 13, 2021 – Forbes today released its 19th annual Global 2000 list, an international ranking of the world’s biggest, most-powerful and most-valuable companies based on an analysis of four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. For the ninth consecutive year, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China ranked No. 1, followed by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which returned to the No. 2 spot and Berkshire Hathaway, which is up one spot at No. 3.